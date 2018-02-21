David HillmanOperatic tenor. Born 21 November 1934. Died 8 August 2009
David Hillman
1934-11-21
David Hillman Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hillman (21 November 1934 – 8 August 2009) was an English operatic tenor who sang with all the leading opera companies in the United Kingdom.
David Hillman Tracks
From the briny sea; I shipped, d'ye see; Hornpipe (Ruddigore)
Arthur Sullivan
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-23T00:46:02
23
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 41 - Benjamin Britten Sixtieth Anniversary Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-02T00:46:02
2
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 41 - Benjamin Britten Sixtieth Anniversary Concert
Royal Albert Hall
