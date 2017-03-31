Tracy Ackerman is a British singer and songwriter. She works with several other British songwriters including Andy Watkins and Paul Wilson of Absolute and Mark Taylor.

She has recorded several of her own tracks and had a hit single in 1993 with the band Q with a cover of the Brenda Russell's hit, "Get Here". Other early work included singing lead on "Ice" on Rick Wakeman's 1988 solo album Time Machine, and with 1980s cover groups Enigma, This Year's Blonde and Mirage. Ackerman also sang backing vocals on some of Shakatak's albums. She toured with Boyzone and Dead or Alive, and performed backing vocals with Tessa Niles during Eric Clapton's 1988 immensely successful anniversary tour. Along with Tessa Niles, she has sung backing vocals on various Gary Numan albums.

Ackerman attended Gordano School and currently lives in Berkshire. She is married to property developer Steve Bromwich.