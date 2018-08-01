Thomas Damett (?1389-90 to 15 July 1436/14 April 1437) was an English composer of the late Medieval and early Renaissance eras.

The illegitimate son of a gentleman, he was a commoner at Winchester College until 1406-7 and became rector of Stockton, Wiltshire, in 1413. His name appears occasionally in the Royal Household Chapel accounts between 1413 and 1430-31. Nine works by him - six mass movements (including a Gloria-Credo pair based on a Square) and three motets (one isorhythmic) - survive in the Old Hall Manuscript and may be autographs.

He was also Prebendary of Rugmere in St Paul's Cathedral 1418 - 1436, and was appointed to the fifth stall in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 1431 and held the canonry until 1436.