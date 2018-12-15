The BellesKansas-based two-piece, acoustic-based easy listening
The Belles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a5c42fe-ec28-44bb-b3ae-36a023ac25a0
The Belles Tracks
Sort by
Don't Pretend
The Belles
Don't Pretend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Pretend
Last played on
Unchained Melody
The Belles
Unchained Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unchained Melody
Last played on
Come Back
The Belles
Come Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back
Last played on
Time Flies When You're Losing Your Mind
The Belles
Time Flies When You're Losing Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Flies When You're Losing Your Mind
Last played on
The Belles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist