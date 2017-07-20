Hilde GüdenBorn 15 September 1917. Died 17 September 1988
Hilde Güden
1917-09-15
Hilde Güden Biography (Wikipedia)
The Austrian soprano Hilde Gueden, or Güden (15 September 1917 – 17 September 1988), was one of the most appreciated Straussian and Mozartian sopranos of her day. Her youthful and lively interpretations made her an ideal interpreter of roles like Zerbinetta in Ariadne auf Naxos and Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro.
Hilde Güden Tracks
Don Giovanni, Act I: Duet. 'La ci darem la mano'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Herr Chevalier, ich grüsse Sie! (Die Fledermaus)
Johann Strauss II
'La ci darem la mano' (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die schweigsame Frau (The Silent Woman), Op. 80 - Act 3
Richard Strauss
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Hugo Meyer-Welfing, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hilde Güden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Rössel-Majdan, Suzanne Danco, Alfred Poell, Cesare Siepi, Fernando Corena & Erich Kleiber
I'll Follow My Heart
Hilde Güden
Exsultate, jubilate - Alleluia
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Güden & Alberto Erede
