Isobel BaillieBorn 9 March 1895. Died 24 September 1983
1895-03-09
Isobel Baillie Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Isobel Baillie, DBE (9 March 1895 – 24 September 1983) was a Scottish soprano, popular in opera, oratorio and lieder. She was regarded as one of the 20th century's great oratorio singers.
Isobel Baillie Tracks
Sound the trumpet (Come Ye Sons of Art, Z.323)
Henry Purcell
Ave Maria
Isobel Baillie
With Verdure Clad (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Orchestra
How Beautiful Are the Feet Of Men
Isobel Baillie
Silent Night, Holy Night
Isobel Baillie
Ca' The Yowes to the Knowes
Isobel Baillie
Past BBC Events
Proms 1954: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-10T00:49:01
10
Aug
1954
Proms 1953: Prom 02 - Coronation Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1953-07-27T00:49:01
27
Jul
1953
Proms 1951: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1951-09-11T00:49:01
11
Sep
1951
Proms 1950: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-17T00:49:01
17
Aug
1950
Proms 1949: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1949-08-10T00:49:01
10
Aug
1949
