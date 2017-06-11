Ben Christophers (born Benjamin John) is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands of England. To date he has released five albums: the first two on Virgin Records' V2 label, the third on Cooking Vinyl and the two most recent on his own label, Rocketeer.

He collaborated with French singer Françoise Hardy, for whom he wrote the song La Folie ordinaire. On 12 February 2008 he sang a duet My Beautiful Demon on her follow-up album entitled Parenthèses.

In 2001, Christophers performed in support of Tori Amos whilst promoting his critically acclaimed album Spoonface. Manchester Evening News reported that he "wowed the crowd...So much so that the ovation at the end was deafening" and also remarked on how many instruments he played.

Christophers has more recently supported Bat for Lashes on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge with Jo Whiley, on BBC television's Later... with Jools Holland and the Late Show with David Letterman on US television.