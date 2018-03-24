Masta Ace Incorporated was a Hip Hop crew formed by rapper Masta Ace. The group, also known as The I.N.C., included Eyceurokk (Eyce, Uneek and Rokkdiesel), Lord Digga, Paula Perry and R&B vocalist Leschea. Ace first gained notice in the rap world as a member of the legendary Juice Crew, and with the release of his acclaimed 1990 debut Take a Look Around, which featured an appearance from Eyceurokk. In 1992, Ace formed the I.N.C. crew and recorded their first group album, SlaughtaHouse, which was released in May 1993. Ace provided almost all of the rapping, with Lord Digga serving as the hype-man. Digga was also responsible for a bulk of the beats, producing five of the album's songs as part of the duo Bluez Brothers. Paula Perry was the main performer on the song "Who U Jackin'?", Leschea provided vocals for "Don't Fuck Around (Outro)", and Eyceurokk appeared on the tracks '"Slaughtahouse"' (as MC Negro & Ignant MC), "Ain't U Da Masta" and "Saturday Nite Live". The album was highly acclaimed, but sold only moderately well. Some versions of SlaughtaHouse included the hidden bonus track, "Born to Roll", which became a huge hit in 1994, breaking into the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Eyceurokk split from the crew after SlaughtaHouse, leaving the group to four members.