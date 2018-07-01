Johnny RussellUS country singer, songwriter and comedian. Born 23 January 1940. Died 3 July 2001
Johnny Russell
1940-01-23
Johnny Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bright Russell (January 23, 1940 – July 3, 2001) was an American country singer, songwriter, and comedian best known for his song "Act Naturally", which was made famous by Buck Owens, who recorded it in 1963, and The Beatles in 1965. His songs have been recorded by Burl Ives, Jim Reeves, Jerry Garcia, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt.
Johnny Russell Tracks
Making Plans
Act Naturally
40 Acres Of Hell
Red Necks, White Socks And Blue Ribbon Beer
I'm A Trucker
Catfish John
Baptism of Jesse Taylor
She's In love With A Rodeo Man
Leona
Let's Fall To Pieces Together
