Christopher Andrew "Chris" McClarney (born November 30, 1979) is an American Christian musician. He released, Love Never Fails, in 2008, and this was an independently made album. His first release with Kingsway Music was an EP released in 2010, Introducing Chris McClarney. The first studio album, Defender, was released later in 2010 by Kingsway Music. The next release, a live album, Everything and Nothing Less, is scheduled for a planned release on June 9, 2015 by Jesus Culture Music alongside Sparrow Records.
Your Love Never Fails
Chris McClarney
Your Love Never Fails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Never Fails
Last played on
Blessed Assurance
Chris McClarney
Blessed Assurance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blessed Assurance
Last played on
Holy Moment
Chris McClarney
Holy Moment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Moment
Last played on
Tuning Up
Chris McClarney
Tuning Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tuning Up
Last played on
