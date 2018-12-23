Christopher Andrew "Chris" McClarney (born November 30, 1979) is an American Christian musician. He released, Love Never Fails, in 2008, and this was an independently made album. His first release with Kingsway Music was an EP released in 2010, Introducing Chris McClarney. The first studio album, Defender, was released later in 2010 by Kingsway Music. The next release, a live album, Everything and Nothing Less, is scheduled for a planned release on June 9, 2015 by Jesus Culture Music alongside Sparrow Records.