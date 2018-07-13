Lee Fields & The Expressions
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Work To Do
Last played on
Time
Last played on
Lover Man
Last played on
Never Be Another You
Last played on
I'm Coming Home
Last played on
Make The World
Last played on
Special Night
Last played on
Make The World
Magnolia
You're The Kind Of Girl
Faithful Man
I Still Got It
Last played on
Special Night (Pts. 1 & 2)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
May
2019
Lee Fields & The Expressions, Lee Fields
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
3
May
2019
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
4
May
2019
Lee Fields & The Expressions
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
17
May
2019
Lee Fields & The Expressions, Friday, Kamasi Washington, Alice Russell, The Pharcyde, Romare, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Norman Jay MBE, Greg Wilson, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
17
May
2019
Lee Fields & The Expressions, The Pharcyde, Kamasi Washington, Alice Russell, Jungle Brothers, Romare, Gilles Peterson, DJ Yoda, Holly Walker, Akua Naru, The Hackney Colliery Band, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Joel Culpepper, Afriquoi, Norman Jay MBE, DJ Cheeba, Maribou State (DJ Set), Dat Brass, Tom Central and J Felix
Brighton Beach, Brighton, UK
