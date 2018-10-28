Allan Yn Y Fan
Allan Yn Y Fan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02m35pd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a49e265-d371-400d-b48a-077ea7616802
Allan Yn Y Fan Biography (Wikipedia)
Allan Yn Y Fan are a folk group originally formed in southeast Wales, but now containing members from north Wales and across the UK. They have been touring across the UK and Western Europe for over 20 years, performing in Welsh and English.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allan Yn Y Fan Tracks
Sort by
Gothrwm y Gweithiwr
Allan Yn Y Fan
Gothrwm y Gweithiwr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Gothrwm y Gweithiwr
Last played on
Miniwet Dinbych/The Leitrim Fancy Jig/ The Growling Old Man & The Grumbling Old Woman
Allan Yn Y Fan
Miniwet Dinbych/The Leitrim Fancy Jig/ The Growling Old Man & The Grumbling Old Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Gorthrwm y Gweithiwr
Alan Yn Y Fan
Gorthrwm y Gweithiwr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gorthrwm y Gweithiwr
Performer
Last played on
Bishop Of Llandaff's & Frank Hennessy's Kairdiff Quick Step
Allan Yn Y Fan
Bishop Of Llandaff's & Frank Hennessy's Kairdiff Quick Step
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Morgan Rhatlar/ Lacken House
Allan Yn Y Fan
Morgan Rhatlar/ Lacken House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Morgan Rhatlar/ Lacken House
Last played on
Trip Ir Gogledd
Allan Yn Y Fan
Trip Ir Gogledd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Trip Ir Gogledd
Last played on
Beth yw'r haf I mi/Jizaique/Ms Gina Morgan
Allan Yn Y Fan
Beth yw'r haf I mi/Jizaique/Ms Gina Morgan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Pibdawns Heol Y Felin/ Y Ffansi
Allan Yn Y Fan
Pibdawns Heol Y Felin/ Y Ffansi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Pibdawns Heol Y Felin/ Y Ffansi
Last played on
O'Connell's Extension / Cooper's Bow
Allan Yn Y Fan
O'Connell's Extension / Cooper's Bow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
O'Connell's Extension / Cooper's Bow
Last played on
Girl On A Rock
Allan Yn Y Fan
Girl On A Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Girl On A Rock
Last played on
Marwnad Yr Ehedydd / Tune For a New Accordian
Allan Yn Y Fan
Marwnad Yr Ehedydd / Tune For a New Accordian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Pibdawns Gwyr/ Y Gelynnen
Allan Yn Y Fan
Pibdawns Gwyr/ Y Gelynnen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Pibdawns Gwyr/ Y Gelynnen
Last played on
Tune For Lillian
Allan Yn Y Fan
Tune For Lillian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Tune For Lillian
Last played on
Can Merthyr
Allan Yn Y Fan
Can Merthyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Can Merthyr
Last played on
Ym Mhontypridd Mae'n Nghariad
Allan Yn Y Fan
Ym Mhontypridd Mae'n Nghariad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Ym Mhontypridd Mae'n Nghariad
Last played on
Marwnad yr Ehedydd
Allan Yn Y Fan
Marwnad yr Ehedydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Marwnad yr Ehedydd
Last played on
Sbaen Wenddydd
Allan Yn Y Fan
Sbaen Wenddydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Sbaen Wenddydd
Last played on
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Allan Yn Y Fan
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Last played on
Mil Harddach Wyt
Allan Yn Y Fan
Mil Harddach Wyt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Mil Harddach Wyt
Last played on
Mon/ Penguin Shuffle/ Famous Jim Murray
Allan Yn Y Fan
Mon/ Penguin Shuffle/ Famous Jim Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Marwnad Yr Ehedydd Ar Y Mynydd
Allan Yn Y Fan
Marwnad Yr Ehedydd Ar Y Mynydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Marwnad Yr Ehedydd Ar Y Mynydd
Last played on
Hen Ferchetan/Coleg Y Brfysgol Abertawe
Allan Yn Y Fan
Hen Ferchetan/Coleg Y Brfysgol Abertawe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Albanian Quickstep / Neidod Twm Bach
Allan Yn Y Fan
Albanian Quickstep / Neidod Twm Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Albanian Quickstep / Neidod Twm Bach
Last played on
Brenhines Y Brecwast / Tywysog Y Brecwast
Allan Yn Y Fan
Brenhines Y Brecwast / Tywysog Y Brecwast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Lisa Lan
Allan Yn Y Fan
Lisa Lan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Lisa Lan
Last played on
Deio i Dywyn / Scot Erin Reel
Allan Yn Y Fan
Deio i Dywyn / Scot Erin Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Deio i Dywyn / Scot Erin Reel
Last played on
Pibddawns Heol Y Felin / Y Bibddawns Ffansi
Allan Yn Y Fan
Pibddawns Heol Y Felin / Y Bibddawns Ffansi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Dacw Nghariad
Allan Yn Y Fan
Dacw Nghariad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Dacw Nghariad
Abergenni / Difyrwch Dafydd Owen
Allan Yn Y Fan
Abergenni / Difyrwch Dafydd Owen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Abergenni / Difyrwch Dafydd Owen
Tra bo Day
Allan Yn Y Fan
Tra bo Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Tra bo Day
Last played on
Seasick Sailors/The Rough Crossing
Allan Yn Y Fan
Seasick Sailors/The Rough Crossing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Welsh Hornpipes (Pibddawns Heol y Felin and Y Pibddawns Ffarisi)
Allan Yn Y Fan
Welsh Hornpipes (Pibddawns Heol y Felin and Y Pibddawns Ffarisi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m35ws.jpglink
Allan Yn Y Fan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist