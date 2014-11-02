Rosalinde HaasBorn 7 January 1932
Rosalinde Haas
1932-01-07
Rosalinde Haas Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosalinde Haas (born January 7, 1932 in Schramberg, Baden-Württemberg) is a German organist.
Variations and Fugue on Heil dir im Siegerkranz (God Save the King)
Rosalinde Haas
Variations and Fugue on Heil dir im Siegerkranz (God Save the King)
Variations and Fugue on Heil dir im Siegerkranz (God Save the King)
Dankpsalm, Op 145 No 2 (feat. Rosalinde Haas)
Max Reger
Dankpsalm, Op 145 No 2 (feat. Rosalinde Haas)
Dankpsalm, Op 145 No 2 (feat. Rosalinde Haas)
