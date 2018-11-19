Grimethorpe Colliery BandFormed 1917
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
1917
Danny Boy
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Danny Boy
Danny Boy
Golliwogs Cakewalk
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Golliwogs Cakewalk
Golliwogs Cakewalk
Nimrod
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Nimrod
Nimrod
A Moorside Suite for brass band
Gustav Holst
A Moorside Suite for brass band
A Moorside Suite for brass band
Jerusalem
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Jerusalem
Jerusalem
A Moorside Suite (March)
Gustav Holst
A Moorside Suite (March)
A Moorside Suite (March)
William Tell - Galop
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell - Galop
William Tell - Galop
Lohengrin: Lohengrin, Act III - Prelude
Peter Parkes & Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Lohengrin: Lohengrin, Act III - Prelude
Lohengrin: Lohengrin, Act III - Prelude
Performer
Hogarth's Hoe Down
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Hogarth's Hoe Down
Hogarth's Hoe Down
Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Peter Skellern
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Love Is The Sweetest Thing
Little Suite for Brass Band No 1
Malcolm Arnold
Little Suite for Brass Band No 1
Little Suite for Brass Band No 1
March Of The Cobblers
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
March Of The Cobblers
March Of The Cobblers
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
Peter Skellern
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
The Continental (You Kiss While You Dance)
The Padstow Lifeboat
Malcolm Arnold
The Padstow Lifeboat
The Padstow Lifeboat
Florentiner-Marsch, Op 214
Julius Fucik
Florentiner-Marsch, Op 214
Florentiner-Marsch, Op 214
March (A Moorside Suite)
Gustav Holst
March (A Moorside Suite)
March (A Moorside Suite)
The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94
Malcolm Arnold
The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94
The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
Hamish MacCunn
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
The Land of the Mountain and the Flood
When Somebody Thinks You're Wonderful
Peter Skellern
When Somebody Thinks You're Wonderful
When Somebody Thinks You're Wonderful
Adagio (Concierto de Aranjuez)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Adagio (Concierto de Aranjuez)
Adagio (Concierto de Aranjuez)
Music Arranger
En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor
Joaquín Rodrigo
En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor
En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor
Florentiner March
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Florentiner March
Florentiner March
A Moorside Suite for Brass Band: Nocturne
Gustav Holst
A Moorside Suite for Brass Band: Nocturne
A Moorside Suite for Brass Band: Nocturne
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Stephen Foster
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Florentine March
Julius Fucik
Florentine March
Florentine March
Ride Of the Valkyries
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Ride Of the Valkyries
Ride Of the Valkyries
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Bobby Scott
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
Dvorak: Symphony No 9 From The New World - Largo
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Dvorak: Symphony No 9 From The New World - Largo
Macarthur Park
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Macarthur Park
Macarthur Park
Gallop (William Tell)
Gioachino Rossini
Gallop (William Tell)
Gallop (William Tell)
Our Love Is Here To Stay
George Gershwin
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Gallop from Orpheus in the Underworld
Offenbach
Gallop from Orpheus in the Underworld
Gallop from Orpheus in the Underworld
Music Arranger
En Aranjuez Tu Amor
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
En Aranjuez Tu Amor
En Aranjuez Tu Amor
Toccata
Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata
Toccata
Conductor
Yorkshire Waltzes
Enderby Jackson & Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Yorkshire Waltzes
Yorkshire Waltzes
Composer
Nocturne, A Moorside Suite
Gustav Holst
Nocturne, A Moorside Suite
Nocturne, A Moorside Suite
Onward Christian Soldiers
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Onward Christian Soldiers
Onward Christian Soldiers
Paris Le Soir
Lear
Paris Le Soir
Paris Le Soir
The Merry Widow Waltz
Franz Lehár
The Merry Widow Waltz
The Merry Widow Waltz
Music Arranger
Children Of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
Children Of Sanchez
Children Of Sanchez
Performer
6
Jul
2019
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
The Platform, Blackpool, UK
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
28 Jul 2007
28
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 20 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez3q9r
7 Sep 1981
7
Sep
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
13 Sep 1975
13
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
3 Aug 1974
3
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
