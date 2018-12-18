Family of the YearFormed 2009
Family of the Year
2009
Family of the Year Biography (Wikipedia)
Family of the Year is an American indie rock band based in Los Angeles, California. It consists of members Joseph Keefe (vocals/guitar), Sebastian Keefe (drums/vocals), James Buckey (guitar/vocals), and Christina Schroeter (keyboard/vocals). Their music uses melodic male/female vocal harmonies and folktale-style lyrics. Their 2012 song "Hero" was featured in Richard Linklater's 2014 film Boyhood and became a top 10 hit in Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland.
Family of the Year Tracks
Raw Honey
Family of the Year
Raw Honey
Raw Honey
Hero (original recording)
Family of the Year
Hero (original recording)
Hero (original recording)
The Stairs
Family of the Year
The Stairs
The Stairs
Hero
Family of the Year
Hero
Hero
Stairs
Family of the Year
Stairs
Stairs
Summer Girl
Family of the Year
Summer Girl
Summer Girl
St. Croix
Family of the Year
St. Croix
St. Croix
Carry Me
Family of the Year
Carry Me
Carry Me
Make You Mine
Family of the Year
Make You Mine
Make You Mine
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T00:02:03
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
