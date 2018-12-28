Three Dog NightFormed 1968
Three Dog Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsyb.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a48176d-1414-4a18-9792-50ba585d4d59
Three Dog Night Biography (Wikipedia)
Three Dog Night is an American rock band. They formed in 1967 with a line-up consisting of vocalists Danny Hutton, Cory Wells, and Chuck Negron. This lineup was soon augmented by Jimmy Greenspoon (keyboards), Joe Schermie (bass), Michael Allsup (guitar), and Floyd Sneed (drums). The band registered 21 Billboard Top 40 hits (with three hitting number one) between 1969 and 1975. Because Three Dog Night recorded many songs written by outside songwriters, they helped introduce mainstream audiences to writers such as Paul Williams ("An Old Fashioned Love Song") and Hoyt Axton ("Joy to the World").
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Three Dog Night Tracks
Sort by
One
Three Dog Night
One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyb.jpglink
One
Last played on
Mama Told Me Not To Come
Three Dog Night
Mama Told Me Not To Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyb.jpglink
Mama Told Me Not To Come
Last played on
Joy To The World
Three Dog Night
Joy To The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyb.jpglink
Joy To The World
Last played on
Playlists featuring Three Dog Night
Three Dog Night Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist