Waylon JenningsBorn 15 June 1937. Died 13 February 2002
Waylon Arnold Jennings (pronounced; June 15, 1937 – February 13, 2002) was an American singer, songwriter, and musician. Jennings began playing guitar at eight and began performing at 14 on KVOW radio. His first band was The Texas Longhorns. Jennings worked as a DJ on KVOW, KDAV, KYTI, and KLLL. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Jennings's first recording session, of "Jole Blon" and "When Sin Stops (Love Begins)". Holly hired him to play bass. In Clear Lake, Iowa, the story is told that Jennings gave up his seat on the ill-fated flight in 1959 that crashed and killed Holly, J. P. Richardson, Ritchie Valens, and pilot Roger Peterson.
Jennings then worked as a DJ in Coolidge, Arizona, and Phoenix. He formed a rockabilly club band, The Waylors. He recorded for independent label Trend Records and A&M Records before succeeding with RCA Victor after achieving creative control.
During the 1970s, Jennings was instrumental in the inception of Outlaw country movement. He released critically acclaimed albums Lonesome, On'ry and Mean and Honky Tonk Heroes followed by hit albums Dreaming My Dreams as well as Are You Ready for the Country. In 1976, he released the album Wanted! The Outlaws with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser, and Jessi Colter, the first platinum country music album. That success was followed by Ol' Waylon and the hit song "Luckenbach, Texas". Jennings was featured in the 1978 album White Mansions performed by various artists documenting the lives of people in the Confederacy during the Civil War. The songs on the album were written by Paul Kennerley. By the early 1980s, Jennings was struggling with a cocaine addiction, which he quit in 1984. Later, he joined the country supergroup The Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash, which released three albums between 1985 and 1995. During that period, Jennings released the successful album Will the Wolf Survive. He toured less after 1997 to spend more time with his family. Between 1999...
Are You Ready For The Country?
The Dukes Of Hazard Theme
Waltz Me to Heaven
Are you Sure Hank Done It This Way?
I'm A Ramblin' Man
You Are My Sunshine
It's Not Supposed to Be This Wa Y
I've Always Been Crazy
Luckenback Texas
I Ain't Living Long Like This
Belle of The Ball
Ladies Love Outlaws
Drinking And Dreaming
No Good For Me
As The Billy World Turns
Old Tiger (The Song)
Come Back And See Me
Teddy Bear Song
THE DUKES OF HAZZARD
Theme From The Dukes Of Hazzard
Sally Was A Good Old Girl
Good Ole Boys
Deep In The West
White Lightning
The Taker
Let's Turn Back The Years
Nashville Rebel
Good Hearted Woman
Suspicious Minds
Bob Wills Is Still King
One Too Many Mornings
