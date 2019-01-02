Merk & KremontFormed 29 December 2011
Merk & Kremont
2011-12-29
Merk & Kremont Biography (Wikipedia)
Merk & Kremont is an Italian DJ and production duo from Milan, consisting of Federico Mercuri and Giordano Cremona. In 2014 they were included in the top 100 of the world's DJ compiled by DJ Magazine in 94th place.
Merk & Kremont Tracks
Hands Up (feat. DNCE)
