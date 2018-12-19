One Direction Biography (Wikipedia)
One Direction is an English-Irish pop boy band based in London, composed of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and, until his departure from the band in 2015, Zayn Malik. The group signed with Simon Cowell's record label Syco Records after forming and finishing third in the seventh series of the British televised singing competition The X Factor in 2010. Propelled to international success by social media, One Direction's five albums, Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015), topped charts in most major markets, and generated hit singles including "What Makes You Beautiful", "Live While We're Young", "Best Song Ever", "Story of My Life" and "Drag Me Down".
The group has received numerous accolades including seven Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards (including Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2015), and 28 Teen Choice Awards. In 2013, they earned an estimated $75 million becoming the second highest earning celebrity under 30 according to Forbes. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) honoured them as the Global Recording Artist of 2013. Forbes ranked them as the fourth highest earning celebrities in the world in 2015, and second in 2016.
- Niall Horan lifts the lid on 1D’s email chainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052109c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052109c.jpg2017-05-05T09:28:00.000ZHow do the boys make sure they don’t release music on the same day now they are fully fledged solo artists?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0520z7r
Niall Horan lifts the lid on 1D’s email chain
- Niall Horan confirms that One Direction will get back togetherhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcmf3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcmf3.jpg2016-11-29T15:12:00.000ZHe says it would be "ridiculous" not to.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcp0n
Niall Horan confirms that One Direction will get back together
- 'They heard it and thought it was...alright' Matty reveals how The 1975 nearly gave 'The Sound' to One Directionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j6v5q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j6v5q.jpg2016-10-21T11:33:00.000ZMatty from The 1975 checks in for New Music Friday with Grimmy on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cq7bx
'They heard it and thought it was...alright' Matty reveals how The 1975 nearly gave 'The Sound' to One Direction
- "You wouldn't expect us to make a song like that"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03875lq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03875lq.jpg2015-11-13T15:56:00.000ZOne Direction talk about their fifth studio album, Made In The A.M.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037zgjm
"You wouldn't expect us to make a song like that"
- Niall chats to Scott Millshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z7hpz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02z7hpz.jpg2015-08-10T11:55:00.000ZNiall from One Direction chats to Scott about the group's biggest single yet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02z7hrh
Niall chats to Scott Mills
- One Direction on Steve Wright in the Afternoonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029sllx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029sllx.jpg2014-10-31T16:28:00.000ZThe world's biggest boyband One Direction chat to Tim Smith about their new album 'Four'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029sm64
One Direction on Steve Wright in the Afternoon
Stockholm
Story Of My Life
Best Song Ever
What Makes You Beautiful
Live While We're Young
History
Kiss You
Steal My Girl
Drag Me Down
Night Changes
Ready To Run
Walking in the Wind
More Than This
