OttUK producer/psychedelic dub multi-instrumentalist. Born 12 April 1968
Ott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a40f886-0877-4bab-9ab1-761147dadb89
Ott Biography (Wikipedia)
Ott (born 12 April 1968 in London, England) is a British record producer and musician who has worked with Sinéad O'Connor, Embrace, The Orb, and Brian Eno, and has achieved recognition since 2002 for his own psychedelic dub tracks and his collaborations with Simon Posford (Hallucinogen / Shpongle). He has released two albums on Twisted Records: Blumenkraft (2003), Skylon (2008) and two albums on Ottsonic: Mir (2011) and Fairchildren (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ott Tracks
Sort by
Squirrel And Biscuits
Ott
Squirrel And Biscuits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist