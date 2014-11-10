Escape Act
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a4022a2-6f98-4e64-b5b7-0e9d352742d8
Escape Act Tracks
Sort by
We Bumped Into Love
Escape Act
We Bumped Into Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Bumped Into Love
Last played on
My Heart Is Open Source
Escape Act
My Heart Is Open Source
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Starts To Burn
Escape Act
It Starts To Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Starts To Burn
Last played on
Salt In Your Eye
Escape Act
Salt In Your Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt In Your Eye
Last played on
Tired of Hanging Around
Escape Act
Tired of Hanging Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tired of Hanging Around
Last played on
Tired of Being Pushed Around
Escape Act
Tired of Being Pushed Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tired of Being Pushed Around
Last played on
Folded Arms
Escape Act
Folded Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Folded Arms
Last played on
Single Thought
Escape Act
Single Thought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Thought
Last played on
Salt In Your Eye (ATL Session)
Escape Act
Salt In Your Eye (ATL Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt In Your Eye (ATL Session)
Last played on
Pressure (ATL Session)
Escape Act
Pressure (ATL Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressure (ATL Session)
Last played on
Balance
Escape Act
Balance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balance
Last played on
Gas
Escape Act
Gas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gas
Last played on
Burning Sands
Escape Act
Burning Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Sands
Last played on
Kings Have Fallen
Escape Act
Kings Have Fallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kings Have Fallen
Last played on
God Says
Escape Act
God Says
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Says
Last played on
Escape Act Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist