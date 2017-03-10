Musical Youth
1979
Musical Youth is a British Jamaican reggae band formed in 1979 in Birmingham, England. They are best remembered for their successful 1982 single "Pass the Dutchie", which became a number 1 hit around the world. The band recorded two studio albums, and released a number of successful singles throughout 1982 and 1983, including a collaboration with Donna Summer. Musical Youth earned a Grammy Award nomination before disbanding in 1985 after a series of personal problems. The band returned in 2001 as a duo.
Pass The Dutchie
Musical Youth
Pass The Dutchie
Pass The Dutchie
Last played on
Unconditional Love
Donna Summer
Unconditional Love
Unconditional Love
Last played on
Youth Of Today
Musical Youth
Youth Of Today
Youth Of Today
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Musical Youth
MK11 at The Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
15
Feb
2019
Musical Youth
The Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Musical Youth
Leopard, Doncaster, UK
15
Jun
2019
Musical Youth, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
