Marieke Blankestijn
Marieke Blankestijn
1963
Marieke Blankestijn Tracks
Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major, H.I.105 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major, H.I.105 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Last played on
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Singer
Last played on
Singer
Last played on
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Last played on
Last played on
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Last played on
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The lovely lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs, Op.108)
Last played on
Last played on
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Last played on
Last played on
The sweetest lad was Jamie
Traditional Scottish, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sarah Walker, Marieke Blankestijn, Ursula Smith & Malcolm Martineau
The sweetest lad was Jamie
Composer
Last played on
Composer
Last played on
Sinfonia concertante in B flat, Hob:I:105
Joseph Haydn
Sinfonia concertante in B flat, Hob:I:105
Last played on
Last played on
To the Blackbird (26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155)
Ludwig van Beethoven
To the Blackbird (26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155)
Last played on
Last played on
The British Light Dragoons (feat. Marieke Blankestijn, Malcolm Martineau & Ursula Smith)
Toby Spence
The British Light Dragoons (feat. Marieke Blankestijn, Malcolm Martineau & Ursula Smith)
Last played on
Last played on
