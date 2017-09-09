Al Jackson, Jr.Booker T & The MGs drummer. Born 27 November 1935. Died 1 October 1975
Al Jackson, Jr.
1935-11-27
Al Jackson, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert J. Jackson Jr. (November 27, 1935 – October 1, 1975) was an American drummer, producer, and songwriter. He was a founding member of Booker T. & the M.G.'s, a group of session musicians who worked for Stax Records and produced their own instrumentals. Jackson was affectionately dubbed "The Human Timekeeper" for his drumming ability. He was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
Al Jackson, Jr. Tracks
Stay With Me
Steve Cropper
Stay With Me
Stay With Me
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Hank Williams
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
