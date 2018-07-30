Jeanne PruettBorn 30 January 1937
Jeanne Pruett
1937-01-30
Jeanne Pruett Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne Pruett (born Norma Jean Bowman on January 30, 1937) is an American country music singer and Grand Ole Opry star, best known for her 1973 country hit, "Satin Sheets", that spent three weeks at No. 1.
"Satin Sheets" is Jeanne Pruett's signature song. The song sounded much more country than the songs that were coming out of Nashville at the time. When "Satin Sheets" became a hit in 1973, it was also a Top 40 Pop hit.
Jeanne Pruett Tracks
Satin Sheets
Love Is A Faded Rose
Star Studded Nights
I Can't Keep My Hands Off Of You
Please Sing Satin Sheets for Me
My Baby's Gone
Welcome to the Sunshine
