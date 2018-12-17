Jessica Pratt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n61tn.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a331805-47cc-4f30-a123-94d820dbca31
Jessica Pratt Tracks
Sort by
Poly Blue
Jessica Pratt
Poly Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Poly Blue
Last played on
This Time Around
Jessica Pratt
This Time Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
This Time Around
Last played on
Back, Baby
Jessica Pratt
Back, Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Back, Baby
Last played on
I've Got A Feeling
Jessica Pratt
I've Got A Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
I've Got A Feeling
Last played on
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - Act II
Gaetano Donizetti
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Rosmonda d'Inghilterra - Act II
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Titles Under Pressure (6 Music session 070415)
Jessica Pratt
Titles Under Pressure (6 Music session 070415)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Game That I Play (6 Music session 070415)
Jessica Pratt
Game That I Play (6 Music session 070415)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Game That I Play (6 Music session 070415)
Last played on
On Your Own Love Again
Jessica Pratt
On Your Own Love Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
On Your Own Love Again
Last played on
Otello - Act III
Gioachino Rossini
Otello - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Otello - Act III
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Wrong Hand (6 Music session 070415)
Jessica Pratt
Wrong Hand (6 Music session 070415)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Wrong Hand (6 Music session 070415)
Last played on
La fioraia fiorentina
Gioachino Rossini
La fioraia fiorentina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La fioraia fiorentina
Last played on
Ouvre tes yeux bleus
Jules Massenet
Ouvre tes yeux bleus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Ouvre tes yeux bleus
Last played on
Titles Under Pressure
Jessica Pratt
Titles Under Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Titles Under Pressure
Moon Dude
Jessica Pratt
Moon Dude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Moon Dude
Wrong Hand
Jessica Pratt
Wrong Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Wrong Hand
Strange Melody
Jessica Pratt
Strange Melody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n61tn.jpglink
Strange Melody
Last played on
Jessica Pratt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist