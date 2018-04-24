Baba SehgalBorn 23 November 1965
Baba Sehgal
1965-11-23
Baba Sehgal Biography (Wikipedia)
Harjeet Singh Sehgal, better known as Baba Sehgal, is an Indian rapper. He is considered to be the world's first Hindi rap megastar. He is also involved in various other areas of the entertainment industry, and works in several different languages' media. He was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baba Sehgal Tracks
Thanda Thanda Pani
Baba Sehgal
Thanda Thanda Pani
Thanda Thanda Pani
Tu Mera Heartbeat
Baba Sehgal
Tu Mera Heartbeat
Tu Mera Heartbeat
Performer
Mandu Mandu
Karthik
Mandu Mandu
Mandu Mandu
Tu Meri Heartbeat Hai
Baba Sehgal
Tu Meri Heartbeat Hai
Tu Meri Heartbeat Hai
Performer
Shadow
Baba Sehgal
Shadow
Shadow
Yaad Aati Hai
Baba Sehgal
Yaad Aati Hai
Yaad Aati Hai
Ishq Khumari
Baba Sehgal
Ishq Khumari
Ishq Khumari
