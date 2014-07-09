Luther DixonBorn 7 August 1931. Died 22 October 2009
Luther Dixon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a2d3f1a-6146-4fb6-92c7-da4f91bcc44d
Luther Dixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Dixon (August 7, 1931 – October 22, 2009) was an American songwriter, record producer, and singer. Dixon's songs achieved their greatest success in the 1950s and 1960s, and were recorded by Elvis Presley, the Beatles, the Jackson 5, B.B. King, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dusty Springfield, Jimmy Reed and others. As a producer, Dixon helped create the signature sound of the girl group the Shirelles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luther Dixon Tracks
Sort by
Travelling Stranger
Luther Dixon
Travelling Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travelling Stranger
Last played on
Travelling Stranger
Anne Leonardo
Travelling Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travelling Stranger
Last played on
Back to artist