Matthew FriedbergerBorn 21 October 1972
Matthew Friedberger
1972-10-21
Matthew Friedberger Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Friedberger (born October 21, 1972 in Oak Park, Illinois, United States) is half of the indie rock duo The Fiery Furnaces. In the band he contributes the majority of the instrumentation, writes most of the songs and lyrics and occasionally sings. His sister, Eleanor Friedberger, does most of the vocals and writes some lyrics.
Matthew Friedberger Tracks
Matricidal Sons Of Bitches
Matthew Friedberger
Matricidal Sons Of Bitches
Matricidal Sons Of Bitches
Last played on
Napoleonette (continued) Birthday Theme
Matthew Friedberger
Napoleonette (continued) Birthday Theme
Napoleonette (continued) Birthday Theme
Napoleonette/Brand New Mothers
Matthew Friedberger
Napoleonette/Brand New Mothers
Napoleonette/Brand New Mothers
Same Every Night
Matthew Friedberger
Same Every Night
Same Every Night
Napoleonette
Matthew Friedberger
Napoleonette
Napoleonette
Last played on
