Mr. LexxJamaican vocalist. Born 11 May 1974
Mr. Lexx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a2c7192-06e8-48b7-91dc-23beb8d0613d
Mr. Lexx Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher George Palmer (born 11 May 1974), better known as "Mr. Lexx", "Lexxus" or simply "The Prince" is a Jamaican dancehall artist from East Kingston, Jamaica. He is known for the success of his debut album entitled Mr. Lex on the Billboard Reggae Chart and for his collaboration with Wayne Wonder on a track titled "Anything goes" which also featured American rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga for the Red Star Sounds : Def Jamaica compilation, which received a Grammy nomination for best reggae album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Lexx Performances & Interviews
Mr. Lexx Tracks
Sort by
FI DI GAL DEM (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Jillionaire
FI DI GAL DEM (feat. Mr. Lexx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdzzk.jpglink
FI DI GAL DEM (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Last played on
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
The Heatwave
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
Last played on
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
Rumble
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm12y.jpglink
Gyalis (feat. Mr. Lexx & Ward 21)
Last played on
Hold the Line (D-DOTs Remix) (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Major Lazer
Hold the Line (D-DOTs Remix) (feat. Mr. Lexx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Hold the Line (D-DOTs Remix) (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Last played on
Hold The Line (Not complied) (feat. Santigold & Mr. Lexx)
Major Lazer
Hold The Line (Not complied) (feat. Santigold & Mr. Lexx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Hold The Line (Not complied) (feat. Santigold & Mr. Lexx)
Last played on
Gyalis
Mr. Lexx
Gyalis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gyalis
Performer
Last played on
Dem A Pree
Mr. Lexx
Dem A Pree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dem A Pree
Last played on
WINE UP
Mr. Lexx
WINE UP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WINE UP
Last played on
Hold The Line (feat. Mr. Lexx & Santigold)
Major Lazer
Hold The Line (feat. Mr. Lexx & Santigold)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045xcgd.jpglink
Hold The Line (feat. Mr. Lexx & Santigold)
Last played on
Big Tune A Drop (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Toddla T
Big Tune A Drop (feat. Mr. Lexx)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05362f8.jpglink
Big Tune A Drop (feat. Mr. Lexx)
Last played on
Trimble Up (Kalibandulu Remix)
Mr. Lexx
Trimble Up (Kalibandulu Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trimble Up (Kalibandulu Remix)
Last played on
Trimble Up
Mr. Lexx
Trimble Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trimble Up
Last played on
Mr. Lexx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist