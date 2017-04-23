Mary KingMezzo-soprano
Mary King
Past BBC Events
Get Involved For Singers: Come & Sing: Dr Atomic
City of London School for Girls, London
2017-04-23T00:12:13
23
Apr
2017
Get Involved For Singers: Come & Sing: Dvořák's Requiem
City of London School for Girls, London
2017-04-07T00:12:13
7
Apr
2017
Get Involved For Singers: Come & Sing: Mozart's Requiem
City of London School for Girls, London
2017-02-10T00:12:13
10
Feb
2017
Get Involved For Singers: Come & Sing: Weill's Seven Deadly Sins
City of London School for Girls, London
2016-11-18T00:12:13
18
Nov
2016
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Come & Sing: Bach’s Mass in B minor
City of London School for Girls, London
2016-10-14T00:12:13
14
Oct
2016
