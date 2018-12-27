Sub Sub were an English dance act from Handforth, Cheshire composed of Jimi Goodwin and twin brothers Andy and Jez Williams.

The threesome met at school in 1985 and became regulars at The Haçienda while composing their own material together. They had an underground 12" single ("Space Face" in 1991) and moderate commercial success in the early 1990s on Rob Gretton's label Rob's Records, including the single "Ain't No Love (Ain't No Use)" (featuring guest vocalist Melanie Williams) which reached #3 on the UK Singles Chart. The trio's only full-length album Full Fathom Five was released in September 1994.

After a fire destroyed their recording studio on Blossom Street in the Ancoats area of Manchester on the Williams twins' birthday in 1996, they started anew as the more indie-oriented act Doves in 1998. An unreleased collection of tracks meant to be featured on the band's second full-length album was issued in 1998 as Delta Tapes.