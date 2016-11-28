Pompeii is an American indie rock band comprising Dean Stafford (vocals, guitar), Erik Johnson (guitar, keyboards), Colin Butler (bass), and Rob Davidson (drums). Formed in Austin, Texas in 2004, the band is best known for their melodic and ambient rock sound, which features the addition of classical strings. Pompeii's style is noted as having a saturated ambient, elegant sound. Pompeii have received international attention and critical acclaim from outlets such as The New York Times, The Guardian, The Chicago Tribune, American Songwriter, Stereogum, NPR, Apple, Under the Radar, and MTV.