The Ashtray Hearts are a U.S. band originally from Minneapolis. The band currently comprises five members, and their music is described as apartment music, a sound that references Americana, folk, and country while embracing the singer-songwriter aesthetic of early 1970s Asylum Records. The band has toured the U.K. and the U.S., sharing the stage with The New Pornographers, Richard Buckner, Okkervil River, Jesse Sykes, Laura Veirs, Kelly Willis and others. Music from the Ashtray Hearts was featured in the independent film, "The Be All and End All" (2011). "The Strangest Light," the band's third LP, was released in January 2013.