The Ashtray Hearts
The Ashtray Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a266a56-c8df-48b4-a864-589192b6abd8
The Ashtray Hearts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ashtray Hearts are a U.S. band originally from Minneapolis. The band currently comprises five members, and their music is described as apartment music, a sound that references Americana, folk, and country while embracing the singer-songwriter aesthetic of early 1970s Asylum Records. The band has toured the U.K. and the U.S., sharing the stage with The New Pornographers, Richard Buckner, Okkervil River, Jesse Sykes, Laura Veirs, Kelly Willis and others. Music from the Ashtray Hearts was featured in the independent film, "The Be All and End All" (2011). "The Strangest Light," the band's third LP, was released in January 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ashtray Hearts Tracks
Sort by
STILL SHAKING
The Ashtray Hearts
STILL SHAKING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
STILL SHAKING
Last played on
Sister
The Ashtray Hearts
Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister
Last played on
The Ashtray Hearts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist