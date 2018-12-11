Carola Maria Häggkvist (born 8 September 1966), also known as Carola Søgaard for a period, is a Swedish singer and occasional songwriter. She has been among Sweden's most popular performers since the early 1980s, and has released albums ranging from pop and disco to hymns and folk music. Her debut album, Främling (Stranger), sold around one million copies and remains the biggest-selling album in Swedish music history. She has also worked as a songwriter. During her 30-year-long career, she has recorded many top-selling albums and singles and is referred to as Sweden's most prominent female singer. Some of her biggest hits are "Främling" from 1983, "Tommy tycker om mig" (Tommy likes me) from 1984, "Fångad av en stormvind" (Captured by a Lovestorm) from 1991, "All the Reasons to Live" from 1992, "I Believe in Love" from 2001, "Genom allt" (Through it all) from 2005 and "Evighet" (Eternity) from 2006.

Häggkvist has represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest on three occasions: in 1983, finishing third; in 1991, winning the contest; and in 2006, finishing fifth, which gives her one of the best track records in Eurovision history.