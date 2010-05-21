Die So Fluid are an English hard rock band that formed in London, England in 2000. The group consists of two members: songwriter Grog (vocals, bass) and Drew Richards (guitar). Al Fletcher played drums and performed backing vocals until his death in 2016. They have released 4 full-length albums, the first two being Spawn of Dysfunction and Not Everybody Gets a Happy Ending. The third album, The World Is Too Big For One Lifetime, was released in the UK in June 2010. The fourth album, The Opposites of Light, was released on 5 May 2014. The band announced fifth album One Bullet from Paradise with a limited edition pre-order launched at PledgeMusic in August 2017.