CrocodilesUS indie rock/noise pop band. Formed 2008
Crocodiles
2008
Crocodiles Biography (Wikipedia)
Crocodiles are a noise pop/indie pop band from San Diego, California, US. The group was formed in 2008 by core members Brandon Welchez and Charles Rowell after the break-up of their former punk bands Some Girls and The Plot to Blow Up the Eiffel Tower. Crocodiles' sound has typically been likened to The Jesus and Mary Chain, The Archies, Tommy James & The Shondells, and Gary Glitter.
Crocodiles Performances & Interviews
Crocodiles Tracks
Not Even In Your Dreams
Crocodiles
Not Even In Your Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Not Even In Your Dreams
Last played on
Welcome To Hell
Crocodiles
Welcome To Hell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Welcome To Hell
Last played on
Telepathic Lover
Crocodiles
Telepathic Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Telepathic Lover
Last played on
Foolin' Around
Crocodiles
Foolin' Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Foolin' Around
Last played on
The Boy Is A Tramp
Crocodiles
The Boy Is A Tramp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
The Boy Is A Tramp
Last played on
She Splits Me Up
Crocodiles
She Splits Me Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
She Splits Me Up
Last played on
Teardrop Guitar
Crocodiles
Teardrop Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Teardrop Guitar
Last played on
Cockroach
Crocodiles
Cockroach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cockroach
Performer
Last played on
Heavy Metal Clouds
Crocodiles
Heavy Metal Clouds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Heavy Metal Clouds
Last played on
I Like It In The Dark
Crocodiles
I Like It In The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
I Like It In The Dark
Last played on
Sunday (Psychic Conversation #9)
Crocodiles
Sunday (Psychic Conversation #9)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Sunday (Psychic Conversation #9)
Last played on
Bubblegum Trash
Crocodiles
Bubblegum Trash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Bubblegum Trash
Last played on
Picture My Face
Crocodiles
Picture My Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Picture My Face
Last played on
My Surfing Lucifer
Crocodiles
My Surfing Lucifer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
My Surfing Lucifer
Last played on
Sleep Forever
Crocodiles
Sleep Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Sleep Forever
Last played on
No Black Clouds For Dee Dee
Crocodiles
No Black Clouds For Dee Dee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Dark Alleys
Crocodiles
Dark Alleys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Dark Alleys
Last played on
Endless Flowers
Crocodiles
Endless Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Endless Flowers
Last played on
Fascist Cops
Crocodiles
Fascist Cops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1xf.jpglink
Fascist Cops
Last played on
