Georges van ParysBorn 7 June 1902. Died 27 January 1971
Georges van Parys
1902-06-07
Georges van Parys Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Van Parys (7 June 1902 in Paris – 28 January 1971 in Paris) was a French composer of film music and operettas. Among his musical influences were the group Les Six, Maurice Ravel, and Claude Debussy. Later in his career he served as vice-president of the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique. He is buried in the cemetery at Villiers-sur-Marne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georges van Parys Tracks
French Cancan (1954) - French Cancan
Georges van Parys
French Cancan (1954) - French Cancan
French Cancan (1954) - French Cancan
Orchestra
Last played on
MOULIN ROUGE (2001): Complainte De La Butte
Georges van Parys
MOULIN ROUGE (2001): Complainte De La Butte
MOULIN ROUGE (2001): Complainte De La Butte
Last played on
