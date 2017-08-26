Blue Hawaii are a Canadian electronic music duo from Montreal, Quebec, composed of Braids member Raphaelle "Ra" Standell-Preston and Alex "Agor" Kerby (also known as Alexander Cowan). They have released an EP, Blooming Summer (2010) and two studio albums, Untogether (2013) and Tenderness (2017), all on Arbutus Records. Both albums were nominated for the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year.