Blue HawaiiMontreal duo. Formed 2010
Blue Hawaii
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl30s.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a151a4b-b482-4358-b19c-30653e7b9dc4
Blue Hawaii Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Hawaii are a Canadian electronic music duo from Montreal, Quebec, composed of Braids member Raphaelle "Ra" Standell-Preston and Alex "Agor" Kerby (also known as Alexander Cowan). They have released an EP, Blooming Summer (2010) and two studio albums, Untogether (2013) and Tenderness (2017), all on Arbutus Records. Both albums were nominated for the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year.
Blue Hawaii Tracks
No One Like You
Blue Hawaii
No One Like You
No One Like You
In Two
Blue Hawaii
In Two
In Two
Get Happy
Blue Hawaii
Get Happy
Get Happy
In Two II
Blue Hawaii
In Two II
In Two II
Try To Be
Blue Hawaii
Try To Be
Try To Be
Sierra Lift
Blue Hawaii
Sierra Lift
Sierra Lift
Daisy
Blue Hawaii
Daisy
Daisy
