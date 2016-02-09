Peter FingerBorn 11 October 1954
Peter Finger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-10-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a039655-f12e-460a-b14b-4fa83653f0a8
Peter Finger Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Finger (born 11 October 1954) is a German acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, songwriter, composer and record producer. His most notable recordings include "Just Another Day in May", "Vielleicht Im Nächsten Leben", "Fanesca", "For You", "101 South", "Blue Horizon", and "No Man's Land".
Allmusic journalist, Tim Sheridan, noted when relating to Finger's 1999 album, Open Strings, that "Finger displays remarkable skill and sensitivity as a musician. The title track is a standout showcase of jaw-dropping technical skill and melodic invention".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Finger Tracks
Sort by
Karen's Blues
Peter Finger
Karen's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karen's Blues
Last played on
Peter Finger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist