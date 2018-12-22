Matthew Shafer (born June 6, 1974), also known by his stage name Uncle Kracker, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper and musician known for his country and rock music. He was a turntablist for Kid Rock's backing group Twisted Brown Trucker and since 1999 has recorded as a solo artist. His singles "Follow Me" and "Drift Away" were top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.