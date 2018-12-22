Uncle KrackerBorn 6 June 1974
Uncle Kracker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1a02e1e4-000e-46fa-83de-f3a36674e4fc
Uncle Kracker Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Shafer (born June 6, 1974), also known by his stage name Uncle Kracker, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper and musician known for his country and rock music. He was a turntablist for Kid Rock's backing group Twisted Brown Trucker and since 1999 has recorded as a solo artist. His singles "Follow Me" and "Drift Away" were top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Uncle Kracker Tracks
Sort by
Follow Me
Uncle Kracker
Follow Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow Me
Last played on
Smile
Uncle Kracker
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Last played on
Follow Me (Radio Version)
Uncle Kracker
Follow Me (Radio Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow Me (Radio Version)
Last played on
Whenthe Sun Goes Down
Kenny Chesney
Whenthe Sun Goes Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whenthe Sun Goes Down
Last played on
Playlists featuring Uncle Kracker
Uncle Kracker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Darius Rucker - Full C2C Interview
-
Darius Rucker - The Barras
-
Darius Rucker - UK collaborators
-
Darius Rucker on the forgotten black country music stars
-
"No-one talks about it" - Darius Rucker discusses the impact of African-American culture upon country music
-
Darius Rucker: "I want Shane Richie to get me a part in Eastenders, it's my favourite show!"
-
Why did Darius Rucker almost turn down a duet with Adele?
-
Ahead of his appearances at this year's C2C Festival, Darius Rucker joins Bob in our Nashville studio
-
Darius Rucker – Extended interview
Back to artist