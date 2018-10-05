National Symphony OrchestraThe Kennedy Center. Formed 1931
National Symphony Orchestra
1931
Biography
The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), founded in 1931, is an American symphony orchestra based in Washington, D.C.. Its principal performing venue is the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Méditation (Souvenir d'un lieu cher)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Méditation (Souvenir d'un lieu cher)
Méditation (Souvenir d'un lieu cher)
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 82
Alexander Glazunov
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 82
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 82
Stars
Mary Howe
Stars
Stars
Conductor
Bells Are Ringing (Overture)
National Symphony Orchestra
Bells Are Ringing (Overture)
Rumpole Of The Bailey (Theme)
National Symphony Orchestra
Rumpole Of The Bailey (Theme)
Love the Magician
National Symphony Orchestra
Love the Magician
Love the Magician
Halcyon Days and Elizabeth Tudor
National Symphony Orchestra
Halcyon Days and Elizabeth Tudor
Halcyon Days and Elizabeth Tudor
