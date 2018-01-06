Spike HughesBorn 19 October 1908. Died 2 February 1987
Spike Hughes
1908-10-19
Spike Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Cairns "Spike" Hughes (19 October 1908 – 2 February 1987) was a British jazz musician, composer and music journalist. He was the son of Irish composer, writer and song collector Herbert Hughes and great grandson of the sculptor Samuel Peploe Wood. Hughes was a multi-dimensional musician, playing the double bass, composing operatic scores, arranging jazz recordings and writing books on topics ranging from gardening to Toscanini's music.
Sweet Sue
Everything Is Peaches Down In Georgia
It's Unanimous Now
Music At Midnight
Firebird
Sweet Sorrow Blues
How Come You Do Me Like You Do
Cinderella Brown
Crazy Feet
