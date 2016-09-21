FoxesUK pop singer-songwriter Louisa Rose Allen. Born 29 April 1989
Louisa Rose Allen (born 29 April 1989), better known by her stage name Foxes, is a British singer, songwriter and model. Her vocals featured on Zedd's 2012 single "Clarity", which peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.
Foxes' debut album, Glorious, was released in the United Kingdom in 2014 and features the top 20 singles "Youth", "Let Go for Tonight" and "Holding onto Heaven". Her second album, All I Need, was released on 5 February 2016. The album includes the top 25 single "Body Talk", as well as "Better Love", "Amazing" and "Cruel".
