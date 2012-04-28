Neidhart von Reuenthal
Neidhart von Reuental (Middle High German: Nîthart von Riuwental; also Her Nîthart; possibly born c. 1190 – died after 1236 or 1237) was one of the most famous German minnesingers. He was probably active in the Duchy of Bavaria and then is known to have been a singer at the court of Duke Frederick II of Austria in Vienna. As a minnesinger he was most active from 1210 to at least 1236.
Neidhart is very well known for being rather sarcastic and comical. More melodies survive by him than from any other minnesinger.
