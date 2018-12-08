Sidney BarnesBorn 6 February 1941
Sidney Barnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19fa64e2-b141-4357-8953-b21dccdc505d
Sidney Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Sidney Alexander Barnes Jr. is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. He has been active in music since the early 1960s with Rotary Connection and as a staff writer with Motown during their time with the New York Office and credits on albums with George Clinton, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, and B.B. King. Barnes has appeared on over 150 albums and CD compilations.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sidney Barnes Tracks
Sort by
Standing On Solid Ground.
Sidney Barnes
Standing On Solid Ground.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing On Solid Ground.
Last played on
I Hurt On The Other Side
Sidney Barnes
I Hurt On The Other Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Always Be In Style
Sidney Barnes
You'll Always Be In Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Always Be In Style
Last played on
Solid Ground.
Sidney Barnes
Solid Ground.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solid Ground.
Last played on
Sidney Barnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist