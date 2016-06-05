Deadboy & the Elephantmen was an American indie rock band from 2000 to 2007. Based in Houma, Louisiana, the band was fronted by Dax Riggs (formerly of Acid Bath and Agents of Oblivion).

After disputes with an independent label over the distribution of their debut album If This Is Hell, Then I'm Lucky, the band signed a three-record deal with Fat Possum. For the latter part of 2005, and most of 2006, they toured in support of their major label debut, We Are Night Sky, playing from bars and smaller venues to Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Bonnaroo. In early 2006, Riggs recruited his former Agents of Oblivion bandmate, Alex Bergeron, to play bass on tour. Later that year, the band was primarily a duo of Riggs and Tess Brunet. This line-up was often compared to The White Stripes in reviews, and their music is sometimes referred to as "swamp rock." By 2007, Brunet left the band and Riggs went on to a solo career. In 2015, their track "Stop, I`m Already Dead" became the theme song for the television series iZombie, currently airing on The CW.