Doris Troy Born 6 January 1937. Died 16 February 2004
Doris Troy
1937-01-06
Doris Troy Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Troy (born Doris Elaine Higginsen; January 6, 1937 – February 16, 2004) was an American R&B singer and songwriter, known to her many fans as "Mama Soul". Her biggest hit was "Just One Look", a top 10 hit in 1963.
Doris Troy Tracks
Just One Look
Doris Troy
Just One Look
Just One Look
I'll Do Anything
Doris Troy
I'll Do Anything
I'll Do Anything
What'cha Gonna Do About It (feat. Mystic Merlin)
Doris Troy
What'cha Gonna Do About It (feat. Mystic Merlin)
What'cha Gonna Do About It (feat. Mystic Merlin)
Face Up To The Truth
Doris Troy
Face Up To The Truth
Face Up To The Truth
He Don't Belong To Me
Doris Troy
He Don't Belong To Me
He Don't Belong To Me
Hurry
Doris Troy
Hurry
Hurry
What'cha Gonna Do About It
Doris Troy
What'cha Gonna Do About It
What'cha Gonna Do About It
I'll Do Anything He Wants Me To Do
Doris Troy
I'll Do Anything He Wants Me To Do
I'll Do Anything
Doris Troy
I'll Do Anything
I'll Do Anything
