Pip PyleBorn 4 April 1950. Died 28 August 2006
Pip Pyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19ed89d3-30aa-4f66-8992-822a48e8aa6c
Pip Pyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip "Pip" Pyle (4 April 1950 – 28 August 2006) was an English-born drummer from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, who later resided in France. He is best known for his work in the progressive rock Canterbury scene bands Gong, Hatfield and the North and National Health.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pip Pyle Tracks
Sort by
Underdub
Hatfield and the North
Underdub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064y0nm.jpglink
Underdub
Last played on
Pip Pyle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist