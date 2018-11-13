The London Schubert Chorale
The London Schubert Chorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19ea45ed-be6c-4017-8c7c-e7b00d9febdc
Tracks
Sort by
Mondenschein
Franz Schubert
Mondenschein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mondenschein
Last played on
Mondenschein D875
Franz Schubert
Mondenschein D875
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mondenschein D875
Last played on
Der Wanderer an den Mond D.870
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer an den Mond D.870
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer an den Mond D.870
Last played on
Playlists featuring The London Schubert Chorale
Back to artist